Justin Bieber returns to YouTube with 10-episode documentary series

FILE - This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago. YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut on Jan. 27 and the 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. (AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TORONTO - Justin Bieber is getting back to his YouTube roots with a 10-episode documentary series set to premiere on the platform in January.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop singer is the focus of "Justin Bieber: Seasons," which centres on the making of his upcoming album and his recent struggles with the spotlight.

The program features behind-the-scenes footage, including conversations with Bieber, his friends and collaborators, as well as clips of his wedding to model Hailey Baldwin.

The YouTube Originals series debuts Jan. 27 and will be available for free with advertisements or without ads through YouTube Premium. New episodes will arrive each Monday and Wednesday.

Bieber said in a statement that YouTube marked a starting point for his career and was the place he built a community of fans. He's also the platform's most-popular music artist with 47.8 million subscribers, and appears in six videos with over 1 billion views.

Last week, Bieber launched the hashtag #Bieber2020 with promises of a new album, a 45-show North American tour and the new single "Yummy,'' due on Jan. 3.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.