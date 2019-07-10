Canadian teen nabs lead role in upcoming Mindy Kaling comedy for Netflix

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is seen in this undated photo provided July 10, 2019. A Mississauga, Ont., teenager has nabbed the lead role in Mindy Kaling's new Netflix comedy.The streaming service says Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a newcomer to acting who will make her on-screen debut in the untitled project as Devi, described as "a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Tamil Canadian *Mandatory Credit*