Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

FILE - Sinbad, a cast member in the television series "Rel," poses at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in West Hollywood, Calif., on Aug. 2, 2018. The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from recent stroke. The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World" and “The Sinbad Show." The entertainer has also appeared in several movies. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)