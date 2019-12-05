Willie Nelson says he's not smoking, but is still using pot

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Nelson may have given up smoking, but he hasn't stopped using marijuana. While in San Antonio last week for two performances, the 86-year-old country music legend told KSAT TV that in an effort to take better care of himself, he no longer smokes. His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that Nelson hasn't given up cannabis, and she points out there are different ways to consume it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)