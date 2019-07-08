Festival of cannabis and music gets quashed with new bylaws in Vaughan, Ont.

A woman smokes a joint during the annual 4-20 cannabis culture celebration at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, B.C., on April 20, 2017. Plans for a sprawling event that blended cannabis education with a traditional music festival have been snuffed out by the City of Vaughan. Organizers of the Journey Cannabis & Music Festival say new bylaws introduced by the city have forced their three-day celebration at the 990-acre Boyd Conservation Park, north of Toronto, to be cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck