Israeli court sentences model Bar Refaeli for tax evasion

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli wears a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic as she speaks to her lawyers inside a courtroom in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Israeli court sentenced top model Bar Refaeli to nine months of community service and her mother was sentenced to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool)