US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95

FILE - In this February 20, 2018 file photo the American director and animated film producer Gene Deitch poses for the photographer with his book of memories 'For the Love of Prague' in Prague, Czech Republic. Deitch, living in Prague with his Czech wife, animator and producer Zdenka Najmanova, has died at the age of 95 years. Deitch directed Czechoslovak-American animated film 'Munro' that won an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film in 1961. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)