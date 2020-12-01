Event organizer drops BookExpo, annual publishing convention

FILE - In this May 28, 2015 file photo, signs for Hachette Book Group are displayed at BookExpo America in New York. The annual publishing convention and trade show, a decades-old tradition, may be coming to an end. ReedPop, which has managed BookExpo for a quarter century, announced Tuesday that it was dropping the event, along with the fan-based BookCon. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)