Australian journalist, writer and wit Clive James dies at 80

FILE - In this June 27 1999 file photo, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones poses for a photo with broadcaster Clive James for "Monday Night James" in London. James, an Australian journalist, joker and intellectual who had a long career as a writer and broadcaster, has died. He was 80. James’ representatives, United Agents, said he died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home in Cambridge, and a private funeral was held Wednesday. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP, File)