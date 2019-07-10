Cypriot writer Constantia Soteriou wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Constantia Soteriou poses in this undated handout photo. Constantia Soteriou of Cyprus has won this year's Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Soteriou was named the overall winner of the eight annual prize, which honours unpublished short fiction, at a ceremony in Quebec City on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Commonwealth Writers *MANDATORY CREDIT*

QUEBEC - Constantia Soteriou of Cyprus has won this year's Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

Soteriou was named the overall winner of the eighth annual prize, which honours unpublished short fiction, at a ceremony in Quebec City on Tuesday.

She will receive 5,000 British pounds, or about C$8,200, for "Death Customs."

Canadians Hilary Dean and Tyler Keevil made the short list for the award.

Prize organizers also announced that next year's competition will be open to French-language entries.

