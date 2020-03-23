'Canadian Strain' film overcomes many hurdles, including COVID-19

Filmmaker Geordie Sabbagh, right, talks to actors Jess Salgueiro, left, and Naomi Snieckus on the set of "Canadian Strain" in this undated handout photo. Toronto filmmaker Geordie Sabbagh faced many hurdles with his new comedy "Canadian Strain," starring Jess Salgueiro as a cannabis dealer grappling with legalization. He had a tiny $10,000 budget, just nine days to shoot, and a minimal crew. Between writing, directing and working a corporate job, he also took on tasks including craft services and even toilet cleaning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Northwest Pictures, Dan Pearce