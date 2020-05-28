ASCAP to honour songwriters, publishers with virtual awards

FILE - This April 23, 2018 file photo shows Josh Tillman performing at the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The performing rights organization announced Thursday, May 28, 2020 that it will hold three-day virtual events for its four awards shows, which focus on pop, R&B, Latin and film music. The ASCAP Pop Music Awards will be held June 17-19; the ASCAP Screen Music Awards on June 23-25; the ASCAP Latin Music Awards on July 7-9; and the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on July 15-17. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)