Mike Downie says Secret Path Live was 'powerful' and he'd 'love to do it again'

Gord Downie performs his solo project "Secret Path" at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. One of the brothers of the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie says a weekend benefit concert performance of his "Secret Path" album was a "powerful" show and he isn't ruling out making it an annual event, possibly in different cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan