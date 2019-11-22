Roc Nation adds reggae star Buju Banton to its roster

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2003 file photo, Jamaican reggae star Buju Banton poses at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in Miami. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company has added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster. On Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held earlier this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country’s largest shows. More than 30,000 people attended the concert. (AP Photo/Yesikka Vivancos, File)