Streep to receive Toronto Film Festival's first acting award

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2014 file photo shows Meryl Streep at the premiere of "Into The Woods" in New York. Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival. The festival’s organizers announced Friday, July 26, 2019, that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Feb. 9 charity gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)