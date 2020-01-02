'Schitt's Creek' stars on the emotional end to the beloved Canadian comedy

Dan Levy reacts after fans present him with a gift during a break from filming Schitt's Creek in Goodwood, Ont., on June 9, 2019. Daniel Levy couldn't stop the tide of emotions. Even though the "Schitt's Creek" star and co-creator had always known how the show would end, and he was the one who decided to wrap it up for good at the end of its imminent sixth season, he still had conflicted feelings while filming it this past summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin