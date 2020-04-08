BET plans all-star coronavirus special; Broadway stays dark

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2020 file photo shows DJ Khaled at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III will perform in a special BET show that will assist people of color deal with the coronavirus. The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special, will air on April 22 at 8 p.m. EST. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)