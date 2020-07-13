'Big Brother Canada' to return with host Arisa Cox as executive producer

Arisa Cox arrives on the red carpet at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. "Big Brother Canada" is back for a ninth season with host Cox taking on a new role as executive producer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO - "Big Brother Canada" will return for a ninth season with host Arisa Cox taking on a new role as executive producer.

The Global reality TV series says it plans to return in spring 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic forced its latest season to end early April 1 with no winner announced.

Corus Entertainment and Insight Productions say Cox will continue to host while taking on a bigger role behind-the-scenes helping to guide real-time storylines, casting and outreach.

Cox says a "top priority" is to increase representation of racialized groups.

Corus says pre-production will include a thorough review of current practices and the development of new ones, anti-racism personnel policies and racial-equity training.

It says announcements about casting opportunities will come at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.

