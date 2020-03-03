Avril Lavigne postpones tour in Asia as musicians respond to COVID-19 outbreak

TORONTO - Avril Lavigne is among the latest musicians to postpone international tour dates in response to the growing number of novel coronavirus cases.
The Canadian pop singer posted on social media Tuesday that plans to tour Asia through April and May were being sidelined due to the outbreak of the virus, known as COVID-19.
"My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and we are completely bummed out," she wrote in the message to fans.
"Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."
Lavigne is sticking to a run of March and April tour dates that wind through France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
The decision comes as other musical acts take decisive action on their touring plans.
Montreal rockers Wolf Parade told ticketholders it would be "globally irresponsible and potentially risky" to carry on with their European and U.K. tour. They pointed out that bands travel through major airports, by road and interact with crowds of people, which they're concerned would be a "bad idea."
Edmonton-raised Mac DeMarco also cancelled a number of tour dates in Japan throughout April.
Numerous other popular acts have made similar calls in recent weeks, including K-pop group BTS, U.S. bands Green Day and the National, and U.K. rapper Stromzy who all postponed or cancelled plans for tour dates in Asia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.
