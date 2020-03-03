Avril Lavigne postpones tour in Asia as musicians respond to COVID-19 outbreak

Avril Lavigne arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Avril Lavigne is among the latest musicians to postpone international tour dates in response to the growing number of coronavirus cases.The Canadian pop singer posted a message to fans on social media saying she would no longer be touring Asia in April and May due to the viral outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Mark Von Holden