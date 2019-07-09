'I tried to fight it': Sum 41's Deryck Whibley on giving in to Trumpian lyrics

Deryck Whibley of the Canadian rock band Sum 41 performs during the concert at the 24th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley reflects on how the Canadian rock band's newest album "Order in Decline," out on July 19, became an unintentional reflection on Donald Trump and the political division that is sweeping many countries across the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Janos Marjai, MTI