Canadian Apollo 11 surgeon readies for 'last hurrah' of 50th landing anniversary

Col. Buzz Aldrin, former Apollo 11 lunar module pilot, left, waves as he enters a NASA Mobile Quarantine Facility, identical to the one he spent time in immediately upon his return from his voyage to the moon 40 years ago, with former NASA flight crew surgeon Dr. William Carpentier, Saturday, July 24, 2009. Dr. William Carpentier has celebrated several milestone moon landing anniversaries, but this year feels different, he says.The Edmonton native, who grew up in Lake Cowichan, B.C., was the flight surgeon for the historical Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969 and appears in the Canadian special "Make It To The Moon," airing Sunday on Discovery and Discovery Science.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ben Margot