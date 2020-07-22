The late Nick Cordero to have an album released in his honour

FILE - In this April 10, 2014, file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after-party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. Tony Award-nominated actor Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as ‚ÄúWaitress,‚Äù ‚ÄúA Bronx Tale‚Äù and ‚ÄúBullets Over Broadway,‚Äù has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)