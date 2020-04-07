Bruce Springsteen and Andrea Bocelli connect with music

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to while under quarantine. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)