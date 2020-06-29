Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, files for divorce

FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, Dr. Dre, left, and Nicole Young arrive at the City of Hope Gala, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years Nicole Young has filed for divorce. Young filed documents Monday, June 29, 2020 seeking to end her marriage with the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young in Los Angeles Superior Court.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)