Vietnam bans animated 'Abominable' over South China Sea map

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, the character Everest from the film "Abominable" appears on the red carpet on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. Vietnam has pulled "Abominable" from theaters because the U.S.-Chinese-made animated movie showed a map supporting Chinese claims to the disputed South China Sea. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)