Neptunes, Outkast, REM up for Songwriters Hall

This Oct. 28, 2019 photo shows Michael Stipe and Mike Mills, from R.E.M. posing for a portrait in New York. The Neptunes, the innovative production-songwriting duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, are nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020 class. Joining them as nominees are Outkast, R.E.M., Mariah Carey, Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill, Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, the Eurythmics, Mike Love, David Gates and Steve Miller. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)