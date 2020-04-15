'Made You Look' features art dealer connected to sale of dozens of fakes, including to Mirvish

Toronto filmmaker Barry Avrich, shown in this handout image, was torn when asked to debut his new documentary, "Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art," via the CBC this Thursday versus waiting for a post-pandemic festival window.Avrich spent two years making the in-depth look at one of the largest art fraud scandals in American history, and it was supposed to premiere at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival later this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kela Coto *MANDATORY CREDIT*