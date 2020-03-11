Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

This undated image shows host Trevor Noah with his audience during a taping of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." The show, along with other New York-based late night talk shows "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will tape their shows without studio audiences due to the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (Comedy Central via AP)