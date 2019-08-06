Redskins to offer gambling-focused preseason telecast

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs drills with teammates Samaje Perine (32) and Darlin Kidsy Jr., (84) during the Washington Redskins NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. The Redskins will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of their games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason. The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by the Redskins’ NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)