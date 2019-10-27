Masterpiece found in elderly French woman's kitchen on sale

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 filer, art expert Stephane Pinta takes out of a glass case a painting by Italian master Cimabue in Paris. A masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered in an elderly French woman's kitchen is expected to sell for millions at auction. Stephane Pinta, a painting specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris, said an auctioneer spotted the painting while inspecting the woman's house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)