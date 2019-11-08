John Legend lends support as Florida felons get vote rights

Carmen Brown, right, hugs state Attorney for Miami-Dade County, Katherine Fernandez Rundle after Brown got her right to vote restored during a special court hearing Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Miami. The 64-year-old Miami woman, with four felonies on her record from decades ago, was the first person called up at the hearing to restoring felon's voting rights under Florida's amendment 4. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI - Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials say is a simple and streamlined process.

The ceremony Friday in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.

Florida voters enacted constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote.

Legend says he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society. Legend held a fundraiser Thursday night for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is mounting a statewide effort to help former prisoners obtain the right to vote.

