John Legend lends support as Florida felons get vote rights

Carmen Brown, right, hugs state Attorney for Miami-Dade County, Katherine Fernandez Rundle after Brown got her right to vote restored during a special court hearing Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Miami. The 64-year-old Miami woman, with four felonies on her record from decades ago, was the first person called up at the hearing to restoring felon's voting rights under Florida's amendment 4. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)