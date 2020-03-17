Canada's entertainment unions asking for EI support for workers during COVID-19

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jason Momoa in a scene from "See," premiering Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, on Apple TV Plus. Canada's screen industry is facing significant production shutdowns from COVID-19, and the country's entertainment unions are calling on the federal government to support their affected workers. Last Thursday, ACTRA National, the Directors Guild of Canada, IATSE and CWA Canada issued a joint letter asking Ottawa to extend employment insurance support to all their workers impacted by the pandemic. Scores of productions have gone dark for at least two weeks in Canada during the pandemic, including Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's star-studded, Toronto-shot thriller "Nightmare Alley." Oscar-winning Toronto producer J. Miles Dale, who is working on "Nightmare Alley," says his locally shot, upcoming Netflix series "Sex/Life" has also gone on a two-week hiatus. Other small-screen productions on hiatus due to the virus include Apple TV Plus's Toronto-shot "See" starring Jason Momoa; Corus's "Nurses," "Family Law" and "Departure"; Rogers' "Blood & Water"; and Bell Media's "The Marilyn Denis Show," "The Social" and "ETalk." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO via AP, Apple TV Plus