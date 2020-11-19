Review: 'Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity' a cut above in hack-and-slash genre

A screenshot of the game "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" that is moving in Arts-Life." is shown in this handout image provided by Nintendo of America. In the long-running and beloved "Legend of Zelda" franchise, "Breath of the Wild" has a comfortable place among its finest games. A launch title for the Nintendo Switch in 2017, "Breath of the Wild" had considerable critical and commercial success. Gamers enjoyed guiding the main hero Link though the land of Hyrule and taking part in the game's rich storyline. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nintendo of America *MANDATORY CREDIT*