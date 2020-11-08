Jim Carrey, as Biden, mocks Trump loss on 'SNL'

FILE - Jim Carrey, left, appears in an Aug. 2, 2019, photo in Beverly Hills, Calif. Alec Baldwin, middle, appears in a Nov. 21, 2019, photo in New York. Maya Rudolph appears in a Feb. 9, 2020, photo in Beverly Hills. It didn't take long for “Saturday Night Live” to come up with its comedic take on the presidential election results — complete with Rudolph donning a white suit like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wore for her acceptance speech. Carrey played President-elect Joe Biden, taking the stage and poking fun at the five-day wait for results. He even offered a throwback to one of his infamous '90s-era lines, calling President Donald Trump a “Looooosseer!” to laughs and applause. Carrey and Rudolph each made an L out of their hands and held them to their foreheads and were joined by Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Trump. (AP Photos/File)