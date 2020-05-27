Apple Music to launch its 1st radio show in Africa

FILE - This June 23, 2019 file photo shows DJ Cuppy at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Apple Music announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African sounds, including genres like Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro and more. Cuppy, the Nigerian-born DJ, will host the weekly one-hour show, which will be available at 9 a.m. EDT. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)