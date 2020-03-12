'Riverdale' production halts in Vancouver due to novel coronavirus concerns

KJ Apa and the cast of "Riverdale" accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros.Television says production of the Vancouver-based teen drama "Riverdale" is suspended after a team member was in contact with someone confirmed to have the new coronavirus, COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP