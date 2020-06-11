Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo shows Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years. The singer, talk show host and judge filed court papers on June 4 in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old Clarkson and the 43-year-old Blackstock have a 5-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)