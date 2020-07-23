Amber Heard says she 'did not want to expose' Johnny Depp

U.S. actor Johnny Depp turns round and waves at fans and the media as he arrives at the High Court in London, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." The Sun's defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by Heard of Depp's violence. He strongly denies all of them. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)