From elevator mechanic to comedy: Brittany Lyseng tackles male-dominated jobs

Canadian comedian Brittany Lyseng poses in this undated handout photo. Without meaning to, Brittany Lyseng has found herself building a life around breaking the glass ceiling. The 33-year-old Calgary native did just that for 12 years when she was believed to be the first female elevator mechanic in her area - if not the entire province - and she's now in a similar situation as she navigates the world of standup comedy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - 604 Records