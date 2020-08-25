Toronto film festival adds more titles, events, including Planet Africa program

Actor Saul Williams is shown in this undated handout photo from the film "Akilla's Escape." The Toronto International Film Festival has added more titles, special events and virtual conversations to next month's pandemic-tailored movie marathon. The festival, which runs Sept. 10-19 with a mix of virtual and in-person screenings, is bringing back its Planet Africa program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto International Film Festival *MANDATORY CREDIT*