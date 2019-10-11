Jane Fonda arrested protesting climate change in Washington

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows Jane Fonda at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Oct. 11, while peacefully protesting climate change. The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)