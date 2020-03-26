'Blood Quantum' an eerily timely film on 'what a pandemic does to people'

Director Jeff Barnaby is pictured as he promotes the film "Blood Quantum" at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on September 6, 2019. Picture it: A plague has broken out, resulting in border closures, xenophobia, paranoia and denial of facts. Only in this case it's a zombie outbreak, and it's infecting non-Indigenous people outside a fictional First Nations reserve that's immune to the virus. Mi'gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby says he didn't intend on making a timely pandemic movie when he wrote and directed that very scenario in the new Canadian thriller "Blood Quantum." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young