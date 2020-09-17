Canadian TV comedy series 'Schitt's Creek' wins first Emmy Award

Cast members of "Schitt's Creek" pose on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019. The smash Canadian comedy series "Schitt's Creek'' has won its first Emmy Award. Actor Eugene Levy, one of the co-creator's of the show, congratulated John Comerford and Lisa Parasyn for winning the Emmy for Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette