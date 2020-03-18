Globe and Mail leads National Newspaper Award nominations with 19 finalists

An unidentified man watches the impact of hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbour in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The Globe and Mail leads the nominations for the 2019 National Newspaper Awards, with 19 of the 63 finalists in the running. La Presse racked up 10 nominations, and the Toronto Star received seven, including a joint submission between the two papers. The Canadian Press earned three nominations in the general news photo, feature photo and sports photo categories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan