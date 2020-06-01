Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest

FILE - In this April 28, 2018, file photo, Jay-Z and Beyonce watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans in Oakland, Calif. Several top record labels organized Black Out Tuesday on June 2, 2020 as riots erupted around the world sparked by Floyd’s death as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Musicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles have spoken out following Floyd’s death and the worldwide riots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)