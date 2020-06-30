Awkwafina, Zendaya among 819 invited to join film academy

In this combination, from left, Awkwafina attends the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award on Jan. 18, 2020, in Santa Barbara, Calif., Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 51st NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif., Eva Longoria arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, John David Washington arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles and Zendaya arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. Awkwafina, Erivo, Longoria, Washington and Zendaya are among the 819 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)