Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira’s music publishing rights. Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakira’s catalog includes 145 songs, including “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “La Tortura,” “She Wolf” and “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)