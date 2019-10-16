WOMAN KILLED, SUSPECT SHOT AT HOME OF 'TARZAN' ACTOR RON ELY
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a woman was killed at the home of former "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely (EE'-lee) and sheriff's deputies fatally shot a suspect.
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.
Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.
The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.
The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.
2 WRITERS CLAIM THEY DESERVE CREDIT ON LIZZO'S 'TRUTH HURTS'
NEW YORK (AP) — There's a debate about the truth behind Lizzo's "Truth Hurts."
Lizzo's No. 1 hit features a signature line which originated from a 2017 tweet by singer Mina Lioness and was turned into a popular meme, which was then used in Lizzo's song "Healthy."
The songwriting brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who worked on "Healthy," say they also deserve writing credit on "Truth Hurts" since the song borrows from "Healthy," which they co-wrote.
The songwriters credited on "Truth Hurts" are Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele and Jesse Saint John. "Truth Hurts" was originally released in 2017 but got a boost this year and became a worldwide hit.
Lizzo's lawyer said in a statement that "The Raisens are not writers of" Lizzo's international hit.
LAWYERS LINKED TO PANAMA PAPERS SEEK TO STOP NETFLIX MOVIE
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two lawyers linked to the so-called Panama Papers are asking a federal judge to stop Neflix's upcoming release of "The Laundromat," which they say defames them as lawless attorneys and may affect criminal cases against them.
Panamanian lawyers Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca filed a defamation lawsuit and request for a temporary restraining order Wednesday in federal court in Connecticut.
Netflix is set to release the movie Friday, after it had a limited release in theatres. It stars Gary Oldman as Mossack and Antonio Banderas as Fonseca, as well as Meryl Streep.
Netflix says the case should be dismissed or moved to California.
The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked from the two lawyers' firm in a data breach that shed light on how the rich hide their money.
UNIVERSITY MAY LOSE SUPERMAN PAPERS OVER LIZ CHENEY COMMENTS
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming could lose the papers of a longtime "Superman" comic book editor after his son took offence at comments by Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Hank Weisinger contacted the university's American Heritage Center Tuesday demanding the return of the collected papers of Mort Weisinger.
The elder Weisinger spent three decades as the story editor of the "Superman" series published by DC Comics Inc.
Hank Weisinger says his action was prompted by comments the Wyoming Republican representative made Monday placing blame for Turkey's Oct. 9 invasion of Syria on presidential impeachment proceedings by Democrats.
Weisinger says he does not want his father's papers at a university represented by a member of Congress he perceives as opposing Superman's values of "truth, justice and the American way."
GHOST HUNTER'S WORK GETS TV AFTERLIFE IN 'THE HOLZER FILES'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The work of the late paranormal researcher Hans Holzer is getting an afterlife on TV.
Holzer wrote more than 100 books starting with "Ghost Hunter" in 1963 and including "Murder in Amityville," which was the basis for the 1982 film "Amityville II: The Possession."
Travel Channel's "The Holzer Files" takes a second look at Holzer's investigations of odd events. The series airs at 10 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.
In upcoming episodes, a team including a paranormal investigator visits houses in California, Massachusetts, Texas and elsewhere said to be haunted.
Alexandra Holzer says her father believed that spirits were fellow human beings in trouble and unable to move on.
'PATSY AND LORETTA' HIGHLIGHTS BOND BETWEEN ICONIC SINGERS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new Lifetime film "Patsy and Loretta" highlights the unexplored friendship between two of country music's most powerful voices.
Director Callie Khouri, who wrote the classic female adventure film "Thelma and Louise," wanted to show the bond between the two pioneering artists, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, who became friends when their careers overlapped in the early '60s.
Although their styles were different, the two women challenged expectations for women in country music, with Cline becoming one of the first crossover country stars, while Lynn's lyrics spoke to rural women.
Tony-winning actress Jessie Mueller, who plays Lynn, says they both laid the groundwork for so many female artists that came after them.
The film airs on Oct. 19 on Lifetime.
CROSSOVER ARTIST LAUREN DAIGLE REIGNS AT DOVE AWARDS
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle reigned at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards on Tuesday, winning artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.
The 28-year-old Louisiana-born artist was the leading nominee coming into the awards show, held in Nashville, Tennessee, and marks her second artist of the year win in just three years. She won song of the year for her multiplatinum and Grammy-winning crossover single "You Say," which has introduced her to much wider audiences in the last year.
Kirk Franklin, who won gospel artist of the year and contemporary gospel recorded song of the year, used his acceptance speech to call for prayers after the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth woman by a police officer over the weekend.
KEN BURNS IS BEHIND NEW GRANT FOR FILM ON FLANNERY O'CONNOR
NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrated documentary maker Ken Burns is inaugurating a new prize designed to promote films of an historical nature.
Its first $200,000 grant will go to directors of "Flannery," about the late Southern writer Flannery O'Connor. The author of "A Good Man is Hard to Find" suffered from lupus and died in 1964 at age 39.
Burns says watching the film made him go out and buy O'Connor's books.
A runner-up prize of $50,000 is going to the makers of a film about actress Mae West.
MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR GROUP WITH NEW JERSEY ROOTS
HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey-based group of former A-list session musicians that has toured together since 2012 is receiving an award.
The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville is giving The Hit Men its "Road Warrior" award later this month. The group will play a concert in Nashville on Oct. 28.
The hall of fame recognizes the often-unsung musicians who have backed legendary pop performers.
Former members of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons initially formed The Hit Men in northern New Jersey and began touring to capitalize on the success of the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," which showcased Valli's music and career.
They added studio musicians who had recorded and toured with a who's who of rock superstars in the 1960s and '70s. The group continues to play concerts around the country.
HOLLYWOOD 'FIXER' SCOTTY BOWERS DIES AT AGE 96
NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described Hollywood "fixer" who wrote a tell-all book about his sexual adventures has died. Scotty Bowers was 96.
Bowers' agent, David Kuhn, said he died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.
Bowers' "Full Service" was published in 2012. He wrote of orgies with Cole Porter, "sexual mischief" with Cary Grant and actor Randolph Scott and affairs with J. Edgar Hoover and Spencer Tracy.
Critics were skeptical, but his defenders included longtime friend Gore Vidal.
