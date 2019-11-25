Jessye Norman remembered as force of nature at Met memorial

FILE - This Dec. 8, 2013, file photo shows Jessye Norman at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Norman was remembered as a force of nature as thousands filled the Metropolitan Opera House on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, for a celebration of the soprano, who died Sept. 30 at age 74. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)