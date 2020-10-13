Megan Thee Stallion pens op-ed; Lanez in court over shooting

Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Megan Thee Stallion penned an op-ed on the failure to protect Black women on the morning that rapper Lanez had his first court hearing for felony charges that he shot her. She writes in the New York Times Tuesday that she was shocked to become a victim of violence from a man on July 12. She said she at first kept quiet about being shot because she feared backlash, and that fear has been justified. Lanez, appearing by phone at his court hearing, did not enter a plea to two felony counts, and his lawyer declined comment. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)